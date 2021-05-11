In Business: Stonegrove Saunas Brings the Sauna to You

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two Minnesota brothers started a new business that brings the comfort of a sauna right to your door.

Kai Stenlund grew up with saunas. Those happy memories came to mind when he and his brother decided to start a mobile sauna rental company last year.

They began less than a year ago but now use two saunas, one located in the Minneapolis area and the other out of Grand Rapids, where the brothers grew up. The goal is to grow even further and make saunas a relaxation option for everyone.

People can make reservations for the saunas at stonegrovesaunas.com.

