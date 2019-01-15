Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Business: Stittsworth Meats M.S.U. & Smokehouse

Josh Peterson
Jan. 15 2019
Jan. 15 2019

It was 1993 when Stittsworth Meats opened its doors at 609 4th Street in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji. Over the years what started as a small neighborhood butcher shop has grown to a retail outlet and now a full factory and smokehouse.

Mychal Stittsworth took over the family business in 2010, and since then has grown the business as it evolved from its first to now fourth location.

But what launched this business is the M.S.U. (or mobile slaughter unit), which goes directly to the farm and brings the product to be processed in Turtle River at their brand new facility. What this new process does is eliminate the middle man and empower the local farmer.

Even though the Turtle River Smokehouse facility just recently opened, plans to expand staffing and possibly add on to the facility could be on the horizon.

With over 50 products produced and packaged locally, the hope is that this is only the beginning, and supporting the local economy by supporting where it all begins with the local farmer.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

