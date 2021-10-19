In Business: Smokestack BBQ Supply Store Opens 2 Locations During Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When you’re quarantining and have nothing to do and nowhere to go, what do you do? For one Brainerd resident, it was simple: start a business.

In this week’s In Business, Chris Burns talked with Cory Jay, owner of The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store, and learned how Jay tried opening a business in the height of the pandemic.

The business has locations in Crosslake and Brainerd, and they recently moved their Brainerd store to the Northern Pacific Center.

