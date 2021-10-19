In Business: Smokestack BBQ Supply Store Opens 2 Locations During Pandemic
When you’re quarantining and have nothing to do and nowhere to go, what do you do? For one Brainerd resident, it was simple: start a business.
In this week’s In Business, Chris Burns talked with Cory Jay, owner of The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store, and learned how Jay tried opening a business in the height of the pandemic.
The business has locations in Crosslake and Brainerd, and they recently moved their Brainerd store to the Northern Pacific Center.
