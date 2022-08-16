In Business: Slice On Oak Serving New York-Style Pizza in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

by Justin Othoudt

Pizza is seen as a staple of American cuisine, as the dish is easily adaptable to any kind of altering or lifestyle, much like America itself. In Brainerd that’s especially true, as on May 26th this year, Slice On Oak opened its doors to customers.

The New York-style pizzeria was first established in 2020, but it was sold to Scott Badeaux and Angela Erickson in April of 2022. When asked about how he came to own the restaurant, Badeaux said, “It really just fell into my lap. It was already built and ready to run and it just needed someone to run it.”

By jumping on this new venture, Badeaux and Erickson have already established a place for themselves in Brainerd. Slice On Oak prides itself on its unique flavors and welcoming environment, as well as a passion for the culinary art of pizza making.

Erickson spoke on Badeaux’s craft and her confidence in him by saying, “He’s very culinary-creative. Just one morning, he can have an idea and he can make anything, from nothing and it tastes amazing!”

The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 AM to 9 PM.

