In Business: Red Raven in Crosby Offers More Than Just Bikes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It all started 20 years ago: an idea of a hangout place where bike enthusiasts could sit, enjoy a drink of any kind, and rent bikes. Of course, just like any bike ride, Red Raven had a couple of bumps in the road.

Red Raven has opened a new location on the North Shore called Red Raven North. Unfortunately, the location is only open when Co-owner Patrick Stoffel is there, as students heading back to school has made staffing harder.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today