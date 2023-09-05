In Business: Owners of Park Theater Celebrate 1st Anniversary in Park Rapids

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After moving from Hollywood to the north woods of Minnesota, Tim and Rachel Oberg became the new owners of a historic staple in Park Rapids, the Park Theater. The owners recently celebrated their one-year anniversary with the business on Sept. 1 with the business and already have plans to expand it in the years to come.

Owning the Park Theater was a career the Obergs never thought of. And now, it is one they could not imagine being without.

“We just thought that was a wonderful opportunity with my film school background and had worked for Warner Brothers for a few years,” says Tim. “I just thought this was like a really good fit for … both of us, really.”

Despite moving from sunny California to the winter wonderland of Minnesota, the Obergs know what to expect as they have family who live in the community.

“We love being a part of this community and just getting to be a part of it,” says Rachel. “The history of this building is awesome. It’s something we never even dreamed of.”

Even though the owners have operated the theater for a year, new ideas and renovations are already underway to preserve the building while introducing modern aspects.

“We definitely want to preserve the art deco origins of the theater,” explained Tim. “And so it’s the type of thing that we really want to honor the origins and the bones of this building that has been converted and transitioned through all its decades of history to stay alive.”

Along with keeping the doors of the theater open with blockbuster flicks, the owners have also brought classics to the screen through special events, giving back to the community that has welcomed them. The Obergs have held screenings of independent films and even locally made products, all while raising money for the renovations and repairs.

“This is just the most lovely community, we feel at home here,” says Rachel. “We felt at home here just within a couple of weeks of moving here. And you never know when you make a big move, what it’s going to be like. So it was a very pleasant surprise.”

Donations to the theater’s “Save the Clock Tower Fund” for renovations can be made online at the Park Theater website.

