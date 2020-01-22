In Business: NLFX Professional Bridges a Musical Gap in the Bemidji Area

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After Overbeek’s, a music store in Bemidji, closed down in 2018, one Bemidji businessman wanted to ensure that there was no loss for the musicians in the community. NLFX Professional is one of the only music shops in the Bemidji area that sells new musical equipment.

“When people come in here, they’re going to find that this is a place that is run by musicians and a place that loves musicians,” said Ben Stowe, the President of NLFX Professional.

Located in Bemidji’s Industrial Park, NLFX Professional is a music shop that has been in business for over 25 years. Stowe says a large amount of business is done outside of town.

“Having the resources that are built on that national base gives us the ability to do these things locally and we’re really excited about it,” Stowe said. “There’re so many great things happening in Bemidji, so many great enterprises and innovative businesses here, and we’re really excited to just be a part of that community. And I think that this is one way to make life better for everybody living here.”

NLFX carries over 200,000 products. The showroom has multiple instruments on display and a warehouse on site. But the company also sells, designs, and installs sound lighting video and communication systems.

“People are really surprised when they come down and they find out how many parts and accessories and things we have to use with their existing instruments. The selection is a lot bigger than I think people expect,” Stowe said.

NLFX Professional sells their products nationwide. But they also fix instruments and offer music lesson rooms.

“They’re acoustically treated, so their acoustically neutral, kind of prevents some sound bleeds and also make it a comfortable place where students and instructors can come together. Obviously for many people, that’s where they begin their journey with music or they grow their journey with music,” Stowe said.

There are more than two lesson rooms available at the store. Stowe says that he hopes that the service offered at NLFX Professional help the community.

“I want better for our community – we have, again, a great community, vibrant and growing, and I think music is so important,” said Stowe. “It’s existential to the human process and I think we have an opportunity given our national resources, but our local base that we can do something communities this size don’t normally have.”

