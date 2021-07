Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

People often say, “Choose a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” That’s something people strive for. One woman in Pequot Lakes was able to achieve this when she started her own business. Now, Optimum Cleaning has found a new office home in Jenkins.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today