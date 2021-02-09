Lakeland PBS

In Business: Netzer’s Floral Prepares for Valentine’s Day

Betsy Melin — Feb. 8 2021

Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji has been open since the early 1950s, and and their most important day each year is February 14. They have eight to 10 times as many orders in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day than in a typical week. To make sure everything goes off without a hitch, careful planning is required.

COVID-19 has changed what is already a hectic time for the flower shop. But that hasn’t stopped Netzer’s from wanting to do something special for the community during a difficult time.

The shop has ordered around 1,000 roses for the holiday, as they are the most popular flower, but they want to remind shoppers that there are plenty of other options to choose from.

Netzer’s says it is best to order as soon as possible to ensure the best selection, but they will continue to sell until they run out of flowers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

564 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Logger Rescued South of Bemidji After Equipment Breaks Through Ice

Northwest Indian Community Development Center Receives $20,000 in Funding

COVID-19 Treatment to be Offered Broadly at Essentia Health

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.