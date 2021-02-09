In Business: Netzer’s Floral Prepares for Valentine’s Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji has been open since the early 1950s, and and their most important day each year is February 14. They have eight to 10 times as many orders in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day than in a typical week. To make sure everything goes off without a hitch, careful planning is required.

COVID-19 has changed what is already a hectic time for the flower shop. But that hasn’t stopped Netzer’s from wanting to do something special for the community during a difficult time.

The shop has ordered around 1,000 roses for the holiday, as they are the most popular flower, but they want to remind shoppers that there are plenty of other options to choose from.

Netzer’s says it is best to order as soon as possible to ensure the best selection, but they will continue to sell until they run out of flowers.

