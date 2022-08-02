Lakeland PBS

In Business: Loads of Goodies at Goody’s Gourmet Treats in Brainerd

Hanky HazeltonAug. 1 2022

Candies and gifts, popcorn, ice cream, and board games are just a few things on offer at Goody’s Gourmet Treats in Brainerd. The store brings in items that most people can’t find on their own.

The store opened two years ago in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve flourished since then. It’s named after owner Denise Laudenbach’s mom Goody as a way to keep her memory alive.

The store is themed as being an energetic and fun circus that has something for everyone, including gourmet popcorn and candy that can’t be found in other stores. They also have 20-plus flavors of ice cream that they make in the shop.

The store also tries to give back to the community – anyone needing a donation or looking to raise money for a good cause can participate in their popcorn program.

