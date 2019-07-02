Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Business: Itasca Sports Serving The Community For 30 Years

Jul. 1 2019

Itasca Sports has been located in Lake Itasca since 1989.

“My husband’s parents started the business back then, and we came in in 2004 and then we bought the business in 2005,” said Itasca Sports owner Caren Smith.

It’s a family-owned business that is situated right inside Itasca State Park, making it simple for visitors to take up recreational activities in their leisure time.

“Itasca has over 500,000 people a year that visit. So of course, being inside of Itasca State Park really helps with the business and getting the people here,” Smith said. “And a lot of people come here because there is recreation to do inside of the state park.”

Itasca Sports offers rental for bikes, pontoons, boats and so much more, and prices are made affordable for families.

“We are a family of nine, so when we travel, we like it when we can afford to do fun things. So that’s why our pricing structure is the way it is.”

Inside the store, customers can find a bike repair shop, bike accessories, fishing gear and a camp store. Smith says Itasca Sports has changed dramatically over the years. When they first started out their pontoons were small, and they had more fishing boats available. Smith says that over the years they make changes based on what customers want.

“We found more of the customers were wanting the pontoons than the fishing boats. So we started phasing out our smaller fishing boats and then providing our guests the fishing boats with the steering wheels and the larger motors,” Smith said.

The fleet of 150 bicycles and the canoes and kayaks are the only things that has stayed the same since the business opened its doors 30 years ago. Customers are able to pay after they finish with the rental. Smith says this policy allows them to enjoy themselves rather than stress out about time.

“We don’t want to limit your fun. People are, ‘I don’t know how long I’m going to be gone.’ ‘Don’t worry about it. Just be back by 8:30,'” Smith said. “We want families that come here or even individuals that come here to create amazing memories.”

Itasca Sports has an annual bike sale every Labor Day Monday. All rental items at the end of the season are for sale.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Itasca State Park Explores Histories Of Ghost Towns With Summer Tour Series

Northwoods Adventure: Over 900 Participate In 6th Annual Loop The Lake Festival

Preparations For 6th Annual Loop The Lake Underway

biking

Cuyuna Lakes State Trail Plans To Extend Into Brainerd

Latest Story

Itasca State Park Explores Histories Of Ghost Towns With Summer Tour Series

Coming down to Itasca State Park can be like walking through a history book, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is turning the
Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Latest Stories

Itasca State Park Explores Histories Of Ghost Towns With Summer Tour Series

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

DNR Announces 'Operation Dry Water' Over Holiday Weekend

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Deadline Approaching For Initiative Foundation's "Initiators Fellowship"

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

One Person Injured After ATV Crash In Cass County

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Motor Vehicle Crash In Wadena

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate