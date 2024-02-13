Lakeland PBS

In Business: Few Changes at Swanson’s Bait & Tackle in Hackensack Under New Owners

Lakeland News — Feb. 13 2024

There are new faces in charge at Swanson’s Bait & Tackle in Hackensack, but these faces say that things at the mom-and-pop shop will remain relatively the same.

Keith Dahl, the new manager at the store, has 35 years of experience at sporting goods stores, including a few years in Bemidji, where he’s originally from. He says he’s looking forward to bring that experience to the Hackensack area.

Dahl says that what they’re looking to do with the business is to add convenience and more fishing tackle, apparel, and gifts – or, as Dahl puts it, add more pegboard to add more product.

Swanson’s was purchased by Pine Creek Partners, who now own 11 hardware stores and three convenience stores, most of which carry bait, tackle, and sporting goods.

