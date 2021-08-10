Lakeland PBS

In Business: Cykel Bike Shop Offering Services for Cuyuna Lakes Region

Lakeland News — Aug. 9 2021

The mountain bike trails at the Cuyuna Lakes State Recreation Area saw many renovations and additions earlier this year, and many people travel far and wide to experience all the trails have to offer.

In Ironton, right underneath the water tower, is a business that’s now one-and-a-half years old – Cykel, which is Swedish for “bicycle”. The parents of manager Taylor Lundquist would grow up in opposite ends of Minnesota: one in the northern half and one in the southern half. Ironton was the midway point, and their family always joked about one day opening a bike shop – until one day when actually bought a building and got to work on it.

With more than 20 bikes in their rental fleet, this Swedish family-owned bicycle shop features everything a bike enthusiast could want or need.

“This shop has bike rentals, bike repairs,” said Lundquist. “We even do our own custom bike line, so we’ve got our own Cykel bike line.

The ability to fix someone’s bike in a matter of minutes and send them back on their adventure revolves around the one key element this shop is truly about.

“We just like to have fun, and again, getting everybody out having fun and enjoying the experience,” said Lundquist. “That’s our favorite thing, so whatever it takes to do that, we like to be creative and adaptive however we can.”

Bike rentals for the weekend usually fill up by Thursday. People wanting to rent or custom build a bike can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Deadly Oak Wilt Confirmed in Crow Wing County

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Loop the Lake Festival to Be Hosted Virtually

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Brings Back “I Can!” Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.