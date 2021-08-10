In Business: Cykel Bike Shop Offering Services for Cuyuna Lakes Region

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The mountain bike trails at the Cuyuna Lakes State Recreation Area saw many renovations and additions earlier this year, and many people travel far and wide to experience all the trails have to offer.

In Ironton, right underneath the water tower, is a business that’s now one-and-a-half years old – Cykel, which is Swedish for “bicycle”. The parents of manager Taylor Lundquist would grow up in opposite ends of Minnesota: one in the northern half and one in the southern half. Ironton was the midway point, and their family always joked about one day opening a bike shop – until one day when actually bought a building and got to work on it.

With more than 20 bikes in their rental fleet, this Swedish family-owned bicycle shop features everything a bike enthusiast could want or need.

“This shop has bike rentals, bike repairs,” said Lundquist. “We even do our own custom bike line, so we’ve got our own Cykel bike line.

The ability to fix someone’s bike in a matter of minutes and send them back on their adventure revolves around the one key element this shop is truly about.

“We just like to have fun, and again, getting everybody out having fun and enjoying the experience,” said Lundquist. “That’s our favorite thing, so whatever it takes to do that, we like to be creative and adaptive however we can.”

Bike rentals for the weekend usually fill up by Thursday. People wanting to rent or custom build a bike can visit their website.

