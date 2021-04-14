Northwoods Adventure: New Mountain Bike Trails at Cuyuna Country SRA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for new places to mountain bike, Tuesday’s snowfall probably cooled your enthusiasm. Luckily, the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area is here to melt away any icy thoughts. Reporter Chris Burns visited a never-seen-before-trail for this week’s Northwoods Adventure.

Over the past few years, plans and construction have been underway to create 27 miles of new biking trails for Cuyuna Country SRA. Some started last summer will begin to come online this year, and a majority will be open by late fall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today