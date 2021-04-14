Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: New Mountain Bike Trails at Cuyuna Country SRA

Chris BurnsApr. 13 2021

If you’re looking for new places to mountain bike, Tuesday’s snowfall probably cooled your enthusiasm. Luckily, the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area is here to melt away any icy thoughts. Reporter Chris Burns visited a never-seen-before-trail for this week’s Northwoods Adventure.

Over the past few years, plans and construction have been underway to create 27 miles of new biking trails for Cuyuna Country SRA. Some started last summer will begin to come online this year, and a majority will be open by late fall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Wildfire North of Staples Contained After Burning 40 Acres

Roadwork to Begin on Highway 210 in Crosby on April 19

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Talks All About Turkeys in Webinar

Crow Wing, Southern Cass Counties Added to Spring Burn Restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.