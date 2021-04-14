Northwoods Adventure: New Mountain Bike Trails at Cuyuna Country SRA
If you’re looking for new places to mountain bike, Tuesday’s snowfall probably cooled your enthusiasm. Luckily, the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area is here to melt away any icy thoughts. Reporter Chris Burns visited a never-seen-before-trail for this week’s Northwoods Adventure.
Over the past few years, plans and construction have been underway to create 27 miles of new biking trails for Cuyuna Country SRA. Some started last summer will begin to come online this year, and a majority will be open by late fall.
