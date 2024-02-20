In Business: Common Goods Thrift Store Moves into New Baxter Location

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Common Goods in Baxter has been in business for 14 years. The thrift store has moved into a new location, one-and-a-half miles north on Highway 371 from its former location.

Common Goods was coming up on the end of its lease on its former location. Through a strategic plan from board members, the new location, which held its grand opening on Monday, was found to be a great fit for the thrift store’s needs. Another part of the plan was to find a location to own rather than lease.

Common Goods is a part of Bridges of Hope, which is a nonprofit organization that helps families in crisis or people going through a challenging time. The three Common Goods locations are integral because of the money they bring in and the financial flexibility that money brings.

With the new location and the fresh look inside, the store has a new feel while staying true to its roots. Everyone involved in Common Goods, from the donors to the workers, cares deeply for the community and wants to see people get the help they need.

The new Baxter location for Common Goods is at 17140 State Highway 371 and will be accepting donations starting Tuesday, February 20.

