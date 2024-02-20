Lakeland PBS

In Business: Common Goods Thrift Store Moves into New Baxter Location

Sammy HolladayFeb. 19 2024

Common Goods in Baxter has been in business for 14 years. The thrift store has moved into a new location, one-and-a-half miles north on Highway 371 from its former location.

Common Goods was coming up on the end of its lease on its former location. Through a strategic plan from board members, the new location, which held its grand opening on Monday, was found to be a great fit for the thrift store’s needs. Another part of the plan was to find a location to own rather than lease.

Common Goods is a part of Bridges of Hope, which is a nonprofit organization that helps families in crisis or people going through a challenging time. The three Common Goods locations are integral because of the money they bring in and the financial flexibility that money brings.

With the new location and the fresh look inside, the store has a new feel while staying true to its roots. Everyone involved in Common Goods, from the donors to the workers, cares deeply for the community and wants to see people get the help they need.

The new Baxter location for Common Goods is at 17140 State Highway 371 and will be accepting donations starting Tuesday, February 20.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter Holds Semi-Annual Blood Drive

Brainerd Area Grocery Store Owners Respond After Workers Reject Contract Offer

Northwoods Experience: Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup Unites Brainerd Community

Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Pain Medications from Baxter Hospice Clinic

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.