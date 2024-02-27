In Business: ‘Burger of the Week’ Promo Popular at Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Every week, Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji has something in the kitchen cooking for their Burger of the Week. Since 2017, they’ve introduced a unique burger recipe with a distinct look in a promotion that’s proven popular with their customers.

Owner/operator Travis Glass revealed that there is no master plan behind the burgers. Rather, they’re created based on ideas from him and his crew.

“Kind of either I or my kitchen lunch guy, Dale, we kind of bounce each other – ideas off each other and then to come up with something. Usually it’s just me going to Harmony Foods and like, walking around and getting inspiration,” said Glass. “I would like to say that there’s a more of a system to it, but there’s really not.”

Each Monday, people eagerly anticipate the announcement of the new Burger of the Week. The day begins with phone calls seeking information on the burger.

“Like, that’s maybe the second most phone call that I take is [for] Burger of the Week,” admitted Glass. “We have trivia on Monday nights. Every Monday night, starts at 7:30, we have trivia, So … I try to post the Burger of the Week on Tuesday [on social media], so it doesn’t kind of get lost in the algorithm so people can see it more and it’s not covered up.”

For customer Michael Wiese, one of the perks of being friends with the owner is that you get to taste the different burger creations before they are featured as the Burger of the Week.

“They’re all really good. I’ve never had to complain about any of them,” said Wiese. “I got samples of many of ’em that came up with, so I’ve always been lucky and fortunate enough to try them off. Never once have I ever had a bad one – so good.”

