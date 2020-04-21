In Business: Blackduck Movie Theater Offering Curbside Concessions
The Blackduck Movie Theater has a creative way to bring movie theater magic into your home.
The theater is now offering curbside concessions and have popcorn, slushies, and even pretzel bites all available for pickup.
You can order online and pick up at the theater on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 and 7 pm. For more information, you can check their Facebook page for updates.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.