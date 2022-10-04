Lakeland PBS

In Business: Bemidji’s Hatchet House Hits the Mark with Customers

Mary BalstadOct. 3 2022

A new business in Bemidji is hitting the mark with customers of all ages and creating new experiences – or should that be new axe-periences?

The Hatchet House of Bemidji is the first of its kind to open in the city and honors the legacy of the lumberjack Paul Bunyan through its main draw, axe throwing.

Lumberjacks, buffalo plaid, and outdoor activities are all Bemidji staples that come together under one roof at the Hatchet House. Alongside the niche activity of axe throwing, people can also play foosball or shuffleboard.

Despite a seemingly easy opening, business has slowed down due to the draw of outdoor summer activities. But owner Melissa Olson states that as the weather cools down, people will hopefully be drawn inside to the drinks, food, and activities of her business.

Groups can reserve an axe-throwing station for one, two, or three hours. More information can be found at the Hatchet House’s website.

