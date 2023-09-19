Lakeland PBS

In Business: Bemidji’s “Copper Cauldron” Aims to Foster Spiritual Community

Mary BalstadSep. 19 2023

The owner calls it a “self-care shop” centered around the metaphysical. The Copper Cauldron Healing & Gifts is a shop in the Bemidji area that works to introduce people to a new, slightly humorous world.

When opening The Copper Cauldron last year, owner Rachel Davey aimed to make a space for a smaller community in Bemidji. She also welcomes people who are curious about things such as crystals, oracle readings or palmistry. There are also souvenirs for the everyday person, highlighting Davey’s humor.

After moving locations from around Paul & Babe and closer to the Minnesota Nice Cafe, the Copper Cauldron has become a place for people to lean more into their spiritual interests, whether that is in practice or just through purchases. As the Copper Cauldron continues to cultivate a community, they also aim to invite and educate.

The Copper Cauldron is open Tuesday to Saturday and starts at 10 a.m. It closes at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mary Balstad

