In Business: Amoore Bakery & Coffee to Open in Walker This Spring

Mar. 14 2022

The town of Walker will be welcoming a new bakery and café to main street hopefully this coming spring.

April 1st, 2020 is when Amy Moore and her husband acquired the building of what used to be known as Aunt Belle’s Confectionary in Walker. Since then, they have been busy prepping their building for their new business, Amoore Bakery & Coffee.

Moore shares that their menu will include items such as large scones, baked donuts, breakfast sandwiches, fresh French baguettes, sourdough bread, soups, salads, and (of course) coffee.

There will be two main lobbies with a seating capacity of 30 people and a plan to expand seating areas with bar stools and bar tops near the till, along with extra seating for larger groups of guests.

For anyone wondering what the story is behind the cute cat logo, it was inspired by Moore’s cat, Dave. Moore says that her love for animals ties her logo and her passion together, and she hopes to someday work with local animal shelters any way she can by tying it in to her new business.

The Moore family hopes to have the bakery and café up and running sometime this coming spring, possibly in time for fishing opener or Memorial Day weekend.

Emma Hudziak

