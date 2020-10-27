Lakeland PBS

Important Things to Know for Voting in the 2020 Election in MN

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 26 2020

When voting by mail, make sure to sign the necessary envelope and write in your identification numbers if you requested it through absentee. If you fail to complete the required signatures, your ballot could be rejected.

There are four precincts in Beltrami County that have opted into mail voting. These precincts include the city of Kelliher and the townships of Buzzle, Lammers, and Turtle River. If you are a resident of any of these areas, your ballot was automatically mailed to you.

If you are voting absentee, the last day is Monday, November 2nd. If you wish to drop off your ballot in Beltrami County, the last day is November 3rd at the Beltrami County Administration Building by 5 PM.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

