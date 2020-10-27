Important Things to Know for Voting in the 2020 Election in MN
When voting by mail, make sure to sign the necessary envelope and write in your identification numbers if you requested it through absentee. If you fail to complete the required signatures, your ballot could be rejected.
There are four precincts in Beltrami County that have opted into mail voting. These precincts include the city of Kelliher and the townships of Buzzle, Lammers, and Turtle River. If you are a resident of any of these areas, your ballot was automatically mailed to you.
If you are voting absentee, the last day is Monday, November 2nd. If you wish to drop off your ballot in Beltrami County, the last day is November 3rd at the Beltrami County Administration Building by 5 PM.
