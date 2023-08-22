Lakeland PBS

Immediate Strike at Minnesota State Colleges Avoided, Union to Vote on Offer

Lakeland News — Aug. 21 2023

An immediate strike from staff at Minnesota State colleges has been averted after Minnesota State made a last-minute offer to workers.

Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) and representatives from Minnesota State met early last week for mediated bargaining. According to an update sent to Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College employees, negotiations between the two entities concluded last week without a tentative agreement.

However, Minnesota State made a final offer in an effort to reach an agreement. The union is now reportedly submitting the final offer to its membership for a ratification vote. The vote will take a few weeks to conduct, which will either ratify the offer or reauthorize a strike.

ASF voted in July to authorize a strike if Minnesota State failed to address wage inflation, income disparities with other Minnesota State bargaining units, and commission and equity and salary compression study.

Had an impasse been declared between the union and the college system, ASF employees would have started to strike on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Due to the vote, Minnesota State universities and colleges do not expect a strike in the next few weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Athletes Begin School Year with Food Pack for Kids

Blandin Paper Plans to Restart Operations the Week of Sept. 11

BSU Athletic Teams and Faculty Help New Students Move In for Fall

BSU Holds Send-Off Celebration for Former President Jim Bensen

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.