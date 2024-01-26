Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Brainerd to Adopt Hybrid Model Due to Ice Conditions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Due to the conditions of the ice on Gull Lake, this year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Feb. 3 will transition to a hybrid model.

According to a press release issued by the Brainerd Jaycees, the tournament will be set up so that measurements will be turned in online, but the event will still have a concierge service set up around area lakes to help people with the online portion of the event.

While the conditions for this year’s contest will not be ideal, it is something the Jaycees have had to do in the past. In 2021, the Extravaganza had to be modified because of COVID-19. That year, measurements for the contest were conducted online via an app called Fish Donkey.

With the original plans for the contest, contestants could be shuttled from Nisswa to the contest area on Gull Lake. While everything is not yet finalized, contestants may not have that service this year.

In 2021, the Extravaganza became known as a northern pike tournament to some because of the length of fish determining the winner. The Jaycees listened to contestants and felt a better system should be put in place when weight does not determine a winner.

Because a points system will be used to determine this year’s leaderboard, places for prizes were also changed around. Event co-chair Mike Kuck says the grand prize of a pickup truck will not be 1st place as expected, but will instead be 24th place to celebrate the 2024 contest.

The final layout of the contest area has not yet been finalized. The Jaycees are working with the Minnesota DNR and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office to determine the appropriate area.

