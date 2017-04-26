Ice and Snow Cause School Closures

Ice and snow has closed schools in and around Duluth Wednesday, while a steady, cold rain falls in the Twin Cities.
Besides Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet, Ely and several other area school districts closed due to the winter-like weather. Freezing rain and sleet have hit other parts of northeastern Minnesota, stretching into northwestern Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service expects up to 5 inches of snow along a line from Walker east to Silver Bay on the Lake Superior shore and on the Iron Range.
Below normal temperatures are expected through the week.
