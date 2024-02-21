Lakeland PBS

I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls Still Brings People Together Despite Mild Winter

Sammy HolladayFeb. 20 2024

I.C.E. Fest took place over the weekend at Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls, but ice conditions this year’s celebration a different look. The annual event raises funds for underprivileged children.

While this year’s I.C.E. Fest did not go to plan when it came to making record-breaking ice carousels, it achieved the goal it has every year. Bringing people together has always been a core value for I.C.E. Fest, and this year, people from all over the world were brought together through their love and interest in ice carousels.

In attendance were current and former world record holders who have spent six years breaking each other’s records. While that can breed a Lakers-vs.-Celtics-like rivalry, it is all love between these groups.

That camaraderie cannot be understated. If able, they will help each other out in any way they can.

It hasn’t even been a decade since the Zwillings carved out their first ice carousel. And now, looking back at what they have accomplished and what the future has in store can be really profound.

Through I.C.E. Fest, over $100,000 has been raised for Flyer Pride Pack, a food backpack program, and Kare Kloset, a resource for students that don’t have their basic needs met at home.

By — Sammy Holladay

