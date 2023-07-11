Lakeland PBS

Husband Arrested in Fort Ripley Hit-and-Run Death

Mary BalstadJul. 11 2023

Crow Wing County law enforcement arrested the husband of a  Fort Ripley hit-and-run victim on July 10.

Tony McClelland in Custody
Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 47-year-old Tony McClelland yesterday after following leads and evidence relating to the death of his wife. Authorities received reports of  49-year-old Angela McClelland’s, the suspects wife, body being found deceased on June 25 in Fort Ripley Township near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road. The victim and her husband lived together in their Fort Ripley home.

McClelland is currently in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. He is booked on charges of 2nd degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the case. More information is expected to be released soon.

By — Mary Balstad

