MN State Patrol Stepping Up Speed Enforcement on Rural Roads

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are kicking off a new initiative to help stop dangerous speeding on rural high-risk roadways.

This spring and summer, troopers will take part in the Rural Speed Reduction Project. Each district will assign troopers to conduct high-visibility patrols on problematic roadways in their areas through September 2.

Fatal crashes are up almost 40% from this time last year on Minnesota roads, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say speeding increases not only the chance of being in a crash, but also increases the severity of the crash.

The State Patrol has also announced that it will be re-launching its Project 20(24) enforcement, where over several weekends through September, troopers will work in teams to conduct high intensity patrols in specific areas to focus on the deadliest traffic violations: speed, distraction, lack of seat belt, and impairment. The enforcement kicked off fishing opener weekend, where troopers focused on the Bemidji area.