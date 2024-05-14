May 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Softball Falls to Moorhead 7-2, Splits Season Series

Bemidji softball planned to play a doubleheader against rival Moorhead at home two weeks ago, but the weather had other ideas. After beating the Spuds 5-4 in game #1, the Lumberjacks were hoping to build on their momentum when the skies opened up and the rain postponed game two.

On Monday, Bemidji hosted Moorhead on a perfectly sunny afternoon, where the Jacks were trying to axe a two-game skid.

Bemidji would fall 7-2, and they split the season series with Moorhead. The Lumberjacks are now 3-12 on the season heading into their final three games of the season, all of them at home.

Bemidji’s Aleah Shogren finished with 16 strikeouts, making it quite the showing for her.

