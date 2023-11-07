Hunting Injuries Reported in Becker Co., Near Alexandria During Deer Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was generally a safe weekend for the firearms deer hunting opener, but there were two reports of people who were injured.

In Becker County, the sheriff’s office there says a 40-year-old Minneapolis man was accidentally shot by his hunting partner on Sunday.

According to a new release, Jeremy Sailor was hunting in Forest Township, which is about 10-15 miles north of Ponsford. Sailor’s hunting partner was reportedly trying to check to make sure his firearm was unloaded when it went off and struck Sailor in the leg.

Sailor was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

Meanwhile in Douglas County near Alexandria, a hunter suffered injuries after falling out of his deer stand. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Douglas Karsky of Alexandria fell about 10 feet and was on the ground for about an hour.

When paramedics arrived, he was experiencing back pain and was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital for further treatment.

