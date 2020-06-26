HUD Announces More Than $5,100 In Funding For Bemidji Foster and Youth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced nearly $200,000 in the most recent round of vouchers for HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative.

Nine housing authorities will receive this funding nationally continuing HUD’s efforts to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care. The Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji received another $5,140 in this round of funding, which is in addition to its award of the same amount early this month.

“The Foster Youth to Independence program furthers President Trump’s commitment to our underserved communities with opportunities for success and self-sufficiency by providing youth who are aging out of foster care with a safe and decent home,” Secretary Carson said. “With this newest round of vouchers, we are providing young men and women with independence to pave their own way and create a better life for themselves. That is something we can all be proud of.”

Since the initiative was launched in June of 2019, 26 states have received FYI funding, equating to 677 individual vouchers, totaling over $5.4 million in funds to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in, or have recently left, the foster care system without a home to go to.

