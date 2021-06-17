How to Protect Skin from Summer Sun

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the summer heating up and sunny days ahead, it’s more important than ever to take proper care of your skin. In the summer, the heat can lead to excess sweating, which dehydrates you and your skin.

There is also an increased risk for sunburns and sun damage. Additionally, sun exposure runs the risk of developing skin cancer. The most important tool to prevent too much sun on the skin is regular use of sunblock. Sunscreen is recommended for any exposure to the sun, and using an SPF of at least 30 is recommended.

