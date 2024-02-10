Lakeland PBS

How Nick Broyles Became Brainerd’s Next City Administrator

Feb. 9 2024

The City of Brainerd has a new City Administrator. The City Council approved a contract to appoint Nick Broyles for the job on Monday. Reporter Sammy Holladay sat down with Broyles and a member of the Brainerd City Council to learn more about Brainerd’s next City Administrator.

Throughout the process of being offered the position of City Administrator, which included a meet-and-greet with the public, Nick Broyles felt that being genuine was the most important thing he could do.

Broyles is a veteran of our nation’s military. Alongside his upbringing, the military helped Broyles improve his leadership skills. A leader is what the City Council felt Brainerd needed.

Broyles is a native of Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Like Fergus Falls, Brainerd at its core, is a small town. In a small town, everyone seems to know each other. Broyles’ goal as city administrator is to immediately build those relationships in Brainerd.

Because of his background, because of his values, and because of his vision, Nick Broyles was the ideal man for this position.

Broyles’ first official day as the City Administrator for Brainerd is on February 26.

