How Nick Broyles Became Brainerd’s Next City Administrator

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The City of Brainerd has a new City Administrator. The City Council approved a contract to appoint Nick Broyles for the job on Monday. Reporter Sammy Holladay sat down with Broyles and a member of the Brainerd City Council to learn more about Brainerd’s next City Administrator.

Throughout the process of being offered the position of City Administrator, which included a meet-and-greet with the public, Nick Broyles felt that being genuine was the most important thing he could do.

Broyles is a veteran of our nation’s military. Alongside his upbringing, the military helped Broyles improve his leadership skills. A leader is what the City Council felt Brainerd needed.

Broyles is a native of Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Like Fergus Falls, Brainerd at its core, is a small town. In a small town, everyone seems to know each other. Broyles’ goal as city administrator is to immediately build those relationships in Brainerd.

Because of his background, because of his values, and because of his vision, Nick Broyles was the ideal man for this position.

Broyles’ first official day as the City Administrator for Brainerd is on February 26.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today