DONATE

LPTV NEWS

House Capital Investment Committee Tours BSU Campus For Proposed Bonding Project

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

After 47 years, the building known as Hagg-Sauer Hall at Bemidji State University may be no more.

Faculty, staff, state representatives and the House Capital Investment Committee took a tour to learn more about a proposed bonding project that could replace the building.

Hagg-Sauer Hall

“Hagg-Sauer just did not fit into the bonding, into the budget this past round,” said Rep. Matt Grossell (R), District 2-A. “For that reason, now it’s at the top of to-do list.”

The demolition and new construction of the outdated facility would also erase $9.3 million in deferred maintenance such as water damage in the basement. There’s momentum in the legislature behind the project.

“Well, I’m on the bonding committee and talking directly with the chair and so we’ll keep things moving the best we can,” said Grossell.

Water damage at Hagg-Sauer Hall

Ten state-of-the-art teaching spaces and an auditorium to seat 320 students are some of the proposed additions. The project would also signify campus wide improvements.

“This will allow us to build classrooms that are on one level, that’ll have ADA accessibility and all of the students will be able to have the same access to the faculty member in a really active learning environment,” said Bemidji State University President Dr. Faith Hensrud.

The tour allows the committee to see the building firsthand and understand the needs for it. A facelift for Hagg-Sauer could enhance campus life at BSU.

“If we can make it a more modern building, downsize it a little bit, it’ll help the school as a whole save some money and they can roll that into the student,” said Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5-A.

BSU is seeking $22.5 million to finish the design and complete the construction.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

BSU Will Welcome 800 New Freshman In The Coming Weeks

Brent Bolte Introduced As Next Beavers Head Football Coach

Beaver Athletics Names New Director Of Annual Giving

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

Latest Story

Hundreds In Bemidji Show They’re United Against Hate

Hundreds marched through the streets of Bemidji to show unity after the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The crowd quickly grew near
Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Latest Stories

Hundreds In Bemidji Show They're United Against Hate

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Baxter Cardiologist Seeking Answers About Pulmonary Hypertension

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Bemidji Girls Soccer Team Looks To Make It Count In 2017

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Brainerd Girls Soccer Looking To Repeat As Conference Champs

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Back-to-School Owl Snacks

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.