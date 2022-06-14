Lakeland PBS

Horses Rescued After Getting Stuck in Swamp Near Turtle River

Lakeland News — Jun. 13 2022

Photo Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

Beltrami County deputies were aided by the Bemidji Fire Department in rescuing horses that were stuck in a swamp in Three Island County Park near Turtle River this past Saturday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were riding horses along the Three Island Trail when their horses began to sink due to the wet springs and recent flooding on the trails. The riders called 911, and law enforcement was quickly able to locate both the horses and riders.

Deputies were able to borrow 10 8×10 OSB boards from the Bemidji Fire Department to create a floating bridge for the horses to walk on. Reports said that officers leapfrogged the boards for about a quarter mile until the ground was solid enough for the horses.

Both the riders and horses arrived safely back to the trailhead parking lot around 8:30 PM.

By — Lakeland News

