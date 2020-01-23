Honor The Earth To Premiere Film on Line 3 Pipeline in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Honor The Earth plans to premiere a new Line 3 documentary that will debut at Rail River Folk School in Bemidji. The short film discusses the opposition to the proposed Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline that will run through native lands and some of the most pristine waters.

On January 26th between 4-6 p.m, the Honor The Earth organization will present a documentary about the ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of Line 3 on Indigenous lands. It will examine the environmental threat posed by expanding fossil fuel infrastructure and exacerbating climate change impacts.

Enbridge Energy proposed Line 3 as a replacement of the current pipeline that was built in the 1960s and which is now cracked and corroded, meaning it can’t carry as much oil as it used to.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is opposed to the Line 3 pipeline replacement based on a economic and environmental analysis, and more than 63,000 citizens have signed statements over the past few years in opposition of the line.

The event will feature Red Lake Rapper Thomas X, No Line 3 updates, vendors, and refreshments. To learn more about No Line 3, view the trailer at http://www. honorearth.org/ln3film-bemidji.

