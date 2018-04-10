Lakeland PBS
Home, Sport & Travel Show Has Big Weekend

Josh Peterson
Apr. 9 2018
The Home, Sport & Travel Show is said to offer something for everyone, and during this year’s event, a record numbers of attendees walked the concourses of Bemidji’s Sanford Center. While it showcases many businesses, the purpose of the show is to fund the Bemidji Jaycees so they can continue running their community projects.

Heim Log Homes has been part of the show since 1987, and since then, the event has been a key part in showcasing their product and overall business.

While the event is a fundraiser for the Jaycees, the show also provides an opportunity to help others out and provides a great opportunity for non-profits to get some much needed exposure.

Camp Oak Hills was recognized this year as having the best non-profit booth at the show. Camp program director Brian Eastling says that being part of a show like this is extremely valuable.

