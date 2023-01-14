Home Severely Damaged in Fire West of Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A home located west of Nisswa has suffered extensive fire damage.

The Pillager Fire Department and state emergency personnel received notice of a fire at a home off of County Road 1 in Home Brook Township just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, officials saw the home on fire with smoke billowing out from the south side.

27 firefighters and three departments worked to fight the flames, using a total of 21,000 gallons of water. After nearly 6 1/2 hours, emergency personnel cleared the scene and determined the house had suffered extensive damage to its south side.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today