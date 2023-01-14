Lakeland PBS

Home Severely Damaged in Fire West of Nisswa

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2023

Credit: Pillager Area Fire & Rescue

A home located west of Nisswa has suffered extensive fire damage.

The Pillager Fire Department and state emergency personnel received notice of a fire at a home off of County Road 1 in Home Brook Township just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, officials saw the home on fire with smoke billowing out from the south side.

27 firefighters and three departments worked to fight the flames, using a total of 21,000 gallons of water. After nearly 6 1/2 hours, emergency personnel cleared the scene and determined the house had suffered extensive damage to its south side.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Palisade Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash West of McGregor

Snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull Airlifted to Hospital After Hitting Tree

Firefighters Rescue Woman from House Fire Near Ironton

New Cass County Sheriff Sworn in at Ceremony in Hackensack

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.