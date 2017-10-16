Home Falls On And Kills Blackduck Man

One person died and two others were injured when a small house that was being moved onto a foundation in rural Kelliher fell and trapped one of the workers under it.

A press release from the Beltrami County Sheriffs Department says Joshua L. Obrien, 25, of Blackduck died after being extricated from under the building.

Christopher Obrien, 52, of Blackduck, and Matthew L. Hjelden, 49 of Cloquet, were injured in the incident.

Christopher Obrien was transported by North Memorial AirMed to a Grand Forks Hospital with unknown injuries.

Hjelden was transported by private vehicle with unknown injuries to receive medical care.

The medical condition of Christopher Obrien and Hjelden is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the incident just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

It was learned that a small home on the south shore of Upper Red Lake about sixty miles north of Bemidji was being placed on a foundation when the house fell from the jacks, wood posts and cement blocks being used to lift and support the building.

When it fell, it trapped Joshua Obrien under the building. Kelliher Fire/Rescue personnel were able to extricate him from under the building and along with Blackduck Ambulance personnel initiated lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful.