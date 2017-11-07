Home Damaged In Weekend Fire In Wadena County

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at approximately 9:24 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a structure fire in section 14 of Lyons Township in Wadena County.

When the Deputy arrived on scene the home was full of smoke and flames had reached the second story of the structure.

Fire crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. After speaking with the property owner and fire chiefs on scene, it is believed that a fuel oil furnace used to heat the home caused the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka, Verndale, and Staples Fire Departments and the Wadena County Highway Department.