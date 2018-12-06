Lakeland PBS
Holiday Shipping Deadlines For The Military Are Fast Approaching

Anthony Scott
Dec. 6 2018
Thousands of men and women in the nation’s military and diplomatic corps are serving abroad during the holidays. Many families wish to stay connected with their loved ones by sending letters and care packages during the holidays.

To ensure your loved ones serving overseas receive their holiday wishes on time, the U.S. Postal Service recommends that any mail being sent to a military address are shipped out by the dates below.

Overseas Military Deadlines:

Dec. 11 – Cards, Letters, and Priority Mail Packages
Dec. 18 – Priority Mail Express Military Service

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains address labels, tape, boxes, and customs forms. To order the kit, call 800-610-8734. Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found at store.usps.com/store/product/shipping-supplies/military-care-kit-P_MILITARYKIT. To order Flat-Rate Boxes featuring the “America Supports You” logo, go to usps.com/freeboxes.

Postage, labels, and customs forms can be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship at http://www.usps.com/ship.

