Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Holiday Phone Scam Targeting Businesses In Cass County

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of a scam affecting area businesses.

In the most recent scam call, the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the “MN State Police Task Force” and are soliciting donations. The caller is using a caller ID “spoof” tactic in which it appears that the call is coming from a local 218 area code number. These solicitation calls are timed with the season of giving and disguised to go along with other legitimate fundraising initiatives that are happening this time of the year.

The Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any state Law Enforcement organization that solicits donations or fundraisers in this manner. When attempting to call the number back, it is not valid.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and MN Attorney General’s Office reminds everyone of the following tips to avoid potential scam and fraud situations:

  • Don’t be afraid to say “no.” If something doesn’t seem right, tell the person you’re not interested. Don’t be afraid to hang up the phone, or to not respond to future calls, text messages or emails from the person. Hanging up isn’t bad manners if you think you’re being scammed.
  • Ask a friend, family member or neighbor for their opinion. Scam artists don’t have your best interests in mind. Asking a trusted friend, family member or neighbor about the situation may help you spot the scam and save you from being victimized.
  • Don’t be rushed. If you are pressured to act quickly, take time to think things through. If an offer is good today, it will usually be available tomorrow.
  • When in doubt, don’t give it out. If you question who is contacting you, don’t give them any private information. Scam artists can use personal and financial information to steal your identity, drain your bank accounts, and open lines of credit in your name. If in doubt, don’t give your information out.
  • Research the offer. A simple Internet search can sometimes yield a lot of information, including consumer reviews, complaints and other postings. You can also check with the Attorney General’s Office to find out more about emerging scams.
Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bena Man Suspected Of Murdering His Mother Charged In Separate Incident

UPDATE: Bena Death Ruled A Homicide – Victim Identified

*Updated* Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death Of Woman In Bena

Firefighters Near Longville Spend Morning Battling Blaze

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Latest Story

Aitkin County Deaths Ruled Murder, Suicide

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Aitkin County Deaths Ruled Murder, Suicide

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Special Deer Hunts This Month to Combat Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Nisswa Chamber Director Retiring

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Red Lake Home Invasion Suspects Sentenced

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Sexual Assault Awareness at Central Lakes College

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.