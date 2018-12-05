Holiday Phone Scam Targeting Businesses In Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of a scam affecting area businesses.

In the most recent scam call, the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the “MN State Police Task Force” and are soliciting donations. The caller is using a caller ID “spoof” tactic in which it appears that the call is coming from a local 218 area code number. These solicitation calls are timed with the season of giving and disguised to go along with other legitimate fundraising initiatives that are happening this time of the year.

The Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any state Law Enforcement organization that solicits donations or fundraisers in this manner. When attempting to call the number back, it is not valid.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and MN Attorney General’s Office reminds everyone of the following tips to avoid potential scam and fraud situations:

Don’t be afraid to say “no.” If something doesn’t seem right, tell the person you’re not interested. Don’t be afraid to hang up the phone, or to not respond to future calls, text messages or emails from the person. Hanging up isn’t bad manners if you think you’re being scammed.

Ask a friend, family member or neighbor for their opinion. Scam artists don't have your best interests in mind. Asking a trusted friend, family member or neighbor about the situation may help you spot the scam and save you from being victimized.

Don't be rushed. If you are pressured to act quickly, take time to think things through. If an offer is good today, it will usually be available tomorrow.

When in doubt, don't give it out. If you question who is contacting you, don't give them any private information. Scam artists can use personal and financial information to steal your identity, drain your bank accounts, and open lines of credit in your name. If in doubt, don't give your information out.

Research the offer. A simple Internet search can sometimes yield a lot of information, including consumer reviews, complaints and other postings. You can also check with the Attorney General's Office to find out more about emerging scams.