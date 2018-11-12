Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Kicks Off

The holidays are right around the corner and the United Way of the Bemidji Area has begun its annual effort to ensure that all needy children in the area receive a gift this Christmas.

Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program intended to assist Parents or Guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child at Christmas. This program is available to families living within the boundaries of School District 31. Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form. The registration deadline is Monday, December 3. Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center, and First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations). The registration form may also be accessed on line at https://www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids

The Holiday Gifts for Kids Program cannot succeed without support from you! Monetary donations are by far the best way to support the program because it allows the committee to purchase toys at similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619. Any questions can be directed to United Way of Bemidji at 444-8929.