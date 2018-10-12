Lakeland PBS
Hockey Day Minnesota Tickets Go On Sale

Nathan Green
Oct. 11 2018
The puck will officially drop 100 days from Thursday when Bemidji hosts Hockey Day Minnesota.

As of 10 Thursday morning, tickets went on sale at Bemidji’s Sanford Center for the various games. This year is the first time Hockey Day will have games over a period of three days. Hockey fans stopped by the box office to secure their tickets, but there’s no need to worry – there should be enough tickets to go around.

Crews have been busy working on the outdoor arena and placing new signage around Lake Bemidji’s South Shore for the big event. But now that tickets have officially gone on sale, the Hockey Day committee still has more surprises to announce.

Tickets are available through the Sanford Center box office. Saturday game day tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 to 17.

