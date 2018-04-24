Lakeland PBS
Hit and Run Injures Pedestrian in Rural Walker

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 24 2018
A 37 year old woman was injured after being hit by a motor vehicle in rural Walker just before midnight on Sunday. The Cass County Sheriff Office received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a motor vehicle on County Road 13, in the Onigum area of Turtle Lake Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene the vehicle was no longer there. The victim was treated on scene and transferred via North Memorial Air Care to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash and requesting assistance in locating the vehicle involved. The make or model is unknown but the most likely has passenger side damage with possibly a broken mirror or broken passenger window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

Assisting at the scene was the Walker Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial AirCare.

