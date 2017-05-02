DONATE

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Hill City Woman Dies In Aitkin County Rollover Crash

Mal Meyer
May. 2 2017
A Hill City woman was killed in a rollover car crash in Aitkin County on Monday morning. The driver has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Lorene Kay Weimer, 64.

According to a state patrol report, Weimer was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Highway 169 near milepost 275. The car left the roadway and rolled, landing on its roof in 3 feet of water.

Weimer was pronounced deceased upon arrival of emergency crews, shortly before 7 AM.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but her airbag did not deploy. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The report stated there was snow and ice on the road at the time of the incident.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

