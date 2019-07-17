Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Highway 71 Detour Set To Begin Monday In Park Rapids

Jul. 17 2019

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists will experience lane closures, detours and delays as construction continues in Park Rapids. Crews will begin reconstructing Highway 71 on Monday, July 22 as the project moves to phase 2, weather permitting. Motorists will use County Road 53, Pleasant Avenue and Eighth Street in Park Rapids.

The project will be constructing a roundabout on Highway 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53 in Park Rapids. The project also includes pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from County Road 15 to Eighth Street.

The project will be completed in three phases.

  • Phase 1: Motorists will experience an intersection closure at 11th Street and Pleasant Avenue for approximately one week as crews begin road improvements on 11th Street. This phase is expected to be complete by Friday, July 19, weather permitting.
  • Phase 2: A detour will begin for Highway 71 as motorists use County Road 53, Pleasant Avenue and Eighth Street. This phase includes grading and resurfacing north to Eighth Street, storm sewer replacement, and along with the City of Park Rapids, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads, sanitary sewer and watermains. This phase is estimated to be complete by late August or early September.
  • Phase 3: During this final phase, crews will complete the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 53.

Weekly public meetings will be held Thursdays at 9 a.m. during construction. The meetings will be held at the Hubbard County Highway Department located at 101 Crocus Hill Street in Park Rapids. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte was awarded the project with a bid of $4,274,512.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Park Rapids Currently Hosting Largest Rodeo In Minnesota

Woman Struck And Killed By Car In Rainy Lake While Trying To Flag Down Help On Highway 71

Motor Vehicle Crash In Wadena

Highway 71 South Of Bemidji Near Kabekona Now Open To Traffic

Latest Story

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Due to the weather, the Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront will be held indoors at Brigid’s Pub in Downtown Bemidji today. Mississippi
Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Latest Stories

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Roseau's Gus Vatnsdal Commits to BSU Golf

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk Bischoff Re-Signs With Vegas

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Solway Man Who Died In Motorcycle Crash Near Leonard Identified

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

BSU Hosts Inaugural Indigenous Nursing Conference

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.