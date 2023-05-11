Lakeland PBS

Highway 6 North of Deer River Closed Due to Poor Road Conditions

Lakeland News — May. 10 2023

Highway 6 Closure: closed portion of highway marked in red, detour on Itasca County Roads 46 and 142 marked in blue (Credit: 511mn.org)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 6 north of Deer River early this morning due to deteriorating pavement conditions.

A detour is in place that will have motorists using Itasca County Roads 46 and 142. There is a seven-ton weight limit in effect. The highway will remain closed until repairs have been completed.

MnDOT is also cautioning motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists.

Areas with roads closed due to flooding or with water on the roads are listed at 511mn.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MnDOT Closing Part of Highway 371 in Baxter to Repair Railroad Crossing

MnDOT Continuing Work on Highway 25 Bridge Project in Brainerd

Common Ground: 5th Grade Water Summit in Grand Rapids, MN – Part 1

Record Winter Snowfall Causes Snowmelt Flooding in Parts of Northern & Central MN

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.