Highway 6 North of Deer River Closed Due to Poor Road Conditions
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 6 north of Deer River early this morning due to deteriorating pavement conditions.
A detour is in place that will have motorists using Itasca County Roads 46 and 142. There is a seven-ton weight limit in effect. The highway will remain closed until repairs have been completed.
MnDOT is also cautioning motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists.
Areas with roads closed due to flooding or with water on the roads are listed at 511mn.org.
