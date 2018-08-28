Highway 371 Lane Closure Just North of Little Falls
As construction crews work to resurface the road, and eight mile stretch Highway 371 just north of Little Falls will be closed for a couple weeks.
Starting today, August 28th, motorists traveling on Highway 371 between Highway 10 in Little Falls and Morrison County Road 48/233rd Street, just north of Little Falls, may encounter delays while the highway is reduced to a single lane. Delays could happen any day during the week, but this should be a fairly short project, as all lanes on Highway 371 are expected to be open September 15th.
When complete the road will provide a smoother ride for motorists and will help preserve the pavement.
For more information on MnDOT projects in Morrison County, visit mndot.gov/d3 and follow on Twitter @MnDOTcentral.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More