Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Red Lakes Nation Mourns Death of Former Tribal Chairman

Highway 371 Lane Closure Just North of Little Falls

Anthony Scott
Aug. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

As construction crews work to resurface the road, and eight mile stretch Highway 371 just north of Little Falls will be closed for a couple weeks.

Starting today, August 28th, motorists traveling on Highway 371 between Highway 10 in Little Falls and Morrison County Road 48/233rd Street, just north of Little Falls, may encounter delays while the highway is reduced to a single lane. Delays could happen any day during the week, but this should be a fairly short project, as all lanes on Highway 371 are expected to be open September 15th.

When complete the road will provide a smoother ride for motorists and will help preserve the pavement.

For more information on MnDOT projects in Morrison County, visit mndot.gov/d3 and follow on Twitter @MnDOTcentral.

 

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Arena Breaks Ground On 2nd Rink

Public Invited To Hackensack For Highway 371 Construction Open House

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Burglary Suspect

Delta Dental Breaks Ground In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison and is planning on living in Bemidji. Gerald Joseph Browneagle, 41, is scheduled
Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Red Lakes Nation Mourns Death of Former Tribal Chairman

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Deed Scam Hits Beltrami County

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

2018 Cruise With The News Grand Drawing

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Storms Damage Pine Lake Campground In Gonvick

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.