Highway 371 Lane Closure Just North of Little Falls

As construction crews work to resurface the road, and eight mile stretch Highway 371 just north of Little Falls will be closed for a couple weeks.

Starting today, August 28th, motorists traveling on Highway 371 between Highway 10 in Little Falls and Morrison County Road 48/233rd Street, just north of Little Falls, may encounter delays while the highway is reduced to a single lane. Delays could happen any day during the week, but this should be a fairly short project, as all lanes on Highway 371 are expected to be open September 15th.

When complete the road will provide a smoother ride for motorists and will help preserve the pavement.

For more information on MnDOT projects in Morrison County, visit mndot.gov/d3 and follow on Twitter @MnDOTcentral.