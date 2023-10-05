Highway 34 Construction Project in Akeley Moving to 3rd Stage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Highway 34 project in Akeley will be moving to the third stage of construction later this week.

The project includes narrowing road width, culvert replacement, sidewalks, and other improvements. Benefits of the project are a smoother and longer-lasting driving surface, as well as better safety for users.

Highway 34 will be closed from Graceson Avenue to Hillside Avenue during this stage. Motorists will detour using Highway 64 and Hubbard County Road 25. Crews on Highway 34 will be wrapping up construction for the season later this month, as weather allows.

Construction will continue in the spring to finish the remaining work. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today