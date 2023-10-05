Lakeland PBS

Highway 34 Construction Project in Akeley Moving to 3rd Stage

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2023

Map of Construction on Stage 3 of Highway 34 Project (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Highway 34 project in Akeley will be moving to the third stage of construction later this week.

The project includes narrowing road width, culvert replacement, sidewalks, and other improvements. Benefits of the project are a smoother and longer-lasting driving surface, as well as better safety for users.

Highway 34 will be closed from Graceson Avenue to Hillside Avenue during this stage. Motorists will detour using Highway 64 and Hubbard County Road 25. Crews on Highway 34 will be wrapping up construction for the season later this month, as weather allows.

Construction will continue in the spring to finish the remaining work. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

