Highway 210 in Staples to Temporarily Close for Railroad Crossing Repairs

Miles WalkerOct. 25 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 210 in Staples will temporarily close this week as Burlington Northern Sante Fe railway crews repair the railroad crossing.

The work will take place for 24 hours from 8 in the morning on Oct. 26 until the same time on Oct. 27. Highway 210 will be closed between Highway 10 and Front Street during this time frame.

Motorists can follow a detour along County Road 21, Front Street, Airport Road, Cardinal Drive, and back to Highway 210.

